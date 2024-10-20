Which of the following statements would correctly explain the non-ideal behavior of a gas based on the Kinetic Molecular Theory (KMT)?
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
Kinetic Molecular Theory
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is/are true for gas molecules according to the Kinetic Molecular Theory?
I.Increasing the amount of gas molecules increases the pressure by increasing the force of the collisions.
II.Decreasing the temperature of a gas decreases the pressure by increasing the force of the collisions.
III.Decreasing the volume of a gas increases pressure by increasing the frequency of the collisions.
- Multiple Choice
Which statement is TRUE about kinetic molecular theory?
- Multiple Choice
Based on the kinetic-molecular theory, which of the following is/are true?
I.At a given temperature, all gases have the same average kinetic energy.
II.At a given temperature, different gases have the same average velocities.
III.The average kinetic energy is proportional to the absolute temperature.
Use the kinetic molecular theory of gases to explain each of the following: c. Gases have low densities.
Use the kinetic molecular theory of gases to explain each of the following: c. You can smell the odor of cooking onions from far away.
Use the kinetic molecular theory of gases to explain each of the following: b. The air in a hot-air balloon is heated to make the balloon rise.
Use the kinetic–molecular theory to explain why gas pressure increases if the temperature is raised and the volume is kept constant.