Which of the following statements is/are true for gas molecules according to the Kinetic Molecular Theory?
I.Increasing the amount of gas molecules increases the pressure by increasing the force of the collisions.
II.Decreasing the temperature of a gas decreases the pressure by increasing the force of the collisions.
III.Decreasing the volume of a gas increases pressure by increasing the frequency of the collisions.
