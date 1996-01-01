Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryGases, Liquids and SolidsKinetic Molecular Theory
Multiple Choice

Which of the following statements is/are true for gas molecules according to the Kinetic Molecular Theory?

I.Increasing the amount of gas molecules increases the pressure by increasing the force of the collisions.
II.Decreasing the temperature of a gas decreases the pressure by increasing the force of the collisions.
III.Decreasing the volume of a gas increases pressure by increasing the frequency of the collisions.

1175
1:19m

Watch next

Master Kinetic Molecular Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:19
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Jules Bruno
315
1
02:13
Kinetic Molecular Theory Example 1
Jules Bruno
320
03:10
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Jules Bruno
540
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.