GOB ChemistrySolutionsOsmosis

Osmosis Example 1

Jules Bruno
41
Was this helpful?
Here, osmosis is best defined as the movement of, remember osmosis. Osmosis is the movement of a solvent across the semi permeable membrane. Are solvent typically is water. So it's a movement of water molecules, so that means being sear out and let's see across a semi permeable membrane into a region of low salt concentration. No, not low, high. Because of that, they can't be the answer. Therefore, d's a correct one where water molecules move across the cell membrane into a region of high solid concentration. So here option D would be the correct answer.
01:18
