Draw the skeletal structure for each of the following compounds:
(a) 2,3-dimethylpentane
(a) 3-ethylhexane
Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:
(a) <IMAGE>
(c) <IMAGE>
(b) <IMAGE>