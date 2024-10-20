Give a systematic name for the below compound.
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Cyclic Alkanes
- Multiple Choice629views
- Textbook Question
What are the IUPAC names of the following cycloalkanes? Remember to assign priority to the attached groups alphabetically. <IMAGE>321views
- Textbook Question
Give the IUPAC names for the following cycloalkanes: <IMAGE>304views
- Textbook Question
What is wrong with the following names? It will be helpful to draw the structures as named before making your decision.
1-Ethyl-2-methyl-3-ethylcyclopentane341views
- Textbook Question
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
3-Ethyl-1-isopropyl-5-methylcycloheptane205views
- Textbook Question
Name the following cycloalkanes: <IMAGE>545views
- Textbook Question
The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names. <IMAGE>294views
- Textbook Question
Consider the compound ethylcyclopentane. (7.4, 7.7, 8.6, 11.3, 11.4)
a. Draw the line-angle formula for ethylcyclopentane.211views
- Textbook Question
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:
b. ethylcyclopentane535views
- Textbook Question
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following: (11.3)
c. <IMAGE>310views
- Textbook Question
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:
d. 2,3-dichlorohexane322views
- Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (11.3, 11.5, 11.6)
a. bromocyclopropane284views
- Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following alkanes:
d. 1-bromo-2-chloroethane411views
- Textbook Question
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following: (11.3)
a. <IMAGE>313views
- Textbook Question
Use Tables 4.1 and 4.2 to help you answer these practice problems.
Name the straight-chain alkanes or cycloalkanes whose structure or formula is shown:
(b) C₆H₁₂70views