- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Introduction to Cell Division: Videos & Practice Problems
In a species with , a sperm fertilizes an egg to form a zygote, and that zygote then undergoes 5 rounds of mitosis with no cell loss. What is the total number of chromosomes present across all cells after the 5 rounds? Give your answer as a whole number.
A single-celled eukaryote reproduces asexually by mitosis. If one parent cell undergoes 7 consecutive mitotic divisions and all daughter cells survive, how many genetically identical cells descend from the original parent?
A species has a haploid number of . One somatic cell of this species undergoes mitosis to completion. What is the total number of chromosomes contained in the two daughter cells together?
During tissue repair, 14 surviving diploid skin cells near a wound each undergo 3 rounds of mitosis. No cells die and no other cells divide. How many new cells are added to the tissue as a result of these divisions?
An organism produces 40 offspring. Of these, 25 are produced by asexual reproduction and the rest by sexual reproduction. Assuming each asexually produced offspring has 1 parent and each sexually produced offspring has 2 parents, how many total parental contributions were involved?
A prokaryotic cell initially contains 1 circular DNA molecule in its nucleoid. Before each successful binary fission event, its DNA replicates so that each daughter cell receives one complete DNA molecule. If a single starting cell undergoes 6 rounds of binary fission, how many DNA molecules are present in the final population of cells?