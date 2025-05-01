In a region, 300 marine shelled organisms, 120 forest insects, and 80 soft-bodied worms lived during the same interval. Their probabilities of entering the fossil record are 0.30 for the marine shelled organisms, 0.08 for the insects, and 0.01 for the worms. Based on expected values, how many total fossils would be predicted from these three groups? Give your answer to the nearest whole number.