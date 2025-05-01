Under cool conditions, a leaf fixes enough carbon dioxide moleculesin one hour to produce 8 glucose molecules. Assume each glucose requires fixation of 6 CO₂ molecules. In a hot hour with closed stomata, gross Calvin‑cycle fixationfalls to 75% of the cool rate, and photorespiration releases carbon dioxideequal to one‑third of that hot gross fixation. How many glucose moleculescould be produced from the net fixed carbonduring the hot hour?