Introduction to Speciation: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Speciation Practice Problems
Sharks and dolphins are animals that have developed many similar characteristics. Which of the following is clear evidence that they came from two different ancestors?
The theory that states that evolution happens through a short burst of an intense speciation event followed by a lengthy period of no morphological change is called __________.
Two types of flowers exist in the same area. One flower blooms during summer and the other blooms during spring. Since the two flower types cannot cross-pollinate due to the difference in seasons, they evolve into two different species. This type of reproductive isolation is called _______.
What can happen if the barrier that separates the gene flow of two closely related species weakens or is removed?
When a new species evolved from a surviving ancestral species that inhabit the same geographic area, it is called:
From a single species, finches in Galapagos Island have evolved and diverged into a large variety due to the presence of new habitats. This is considered as:
Hybrid zones are the locations where diverged intraspecific lineages cross-fertilize. What happens when the reproductive barriers in the hybrid zone weaken over time?
In allopatric speciation, the evolution of new species is brought about by geographic barriers. Meanwhile, in sympatric speciation, ____ is the most common factor that leads to species divergence.