15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Naming Ketones
Problem 15.29e
Redraw each of the following in line structure format. Indicate which compounds have an aldehyde carbonyl group, a ketone carbonyl group, or neither.
e. CH3CH2COCH2CH3
28
