Aldosterone is a key steroid involved in controlling the sodium–potassium balance in the body. Identify the functional groups in aldosterone. <IMAGE>
15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Naming Ketones
Provide the systematic name for the following ketone.
Which of the following compounds represent 2,4-dimethyl-3-pentanone?
Provide the systematic name for the following cyclic ketone.
Give common name for following ketone.
Provide common name for given ketone.
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
A cyclic alpha-hydroxyketone, C₅H₈O₂
Redraw each of the following in line structure format. Indicate which compounds have an aldehyde carbonyl group, a ketone carbonyl group, or neither.
<IMAGE>216views
Redraw each of the following in line structure format. Indicate which compounds have an aldehyde carbonyl group, a ketone carbonyl group, or neither.
e. CH3CH2COCH2CH3
Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:
1,1,1-Trichloro-3-pentanone
Give IUPAC names for the following aldehydes and ketones: <IMAGE>
The following names are incorrect. What is wrong with each?
1-Pentanone
Give systematic, IUPAC names for the following compounds. Redraw each in line structure format.
O
II
a. CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂
O
II
b. CH₃CH₂CCH₂CH₃
CH₃ O
I II
c. CH₃CH₂CHCH₂CH
d. Dipropyl ketone393views
Draw all the ketones you can with a chemical formula of C₈H₁₆O whose longest chain is eight carbons. Name each using both its IUPAC and common name.
Draw the structural formulas of the following compounds:
2-Methoxy-2-methylpropane