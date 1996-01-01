15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
Problem 15.20b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H⁻) and (H⁺) a proton
. Removal of H⁻ and H⁺ from an alcohol results in a carbonyl group <IMAGE>
b. In the reaction, indicate which direction represents reduction and which represents oxidation.
25
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Reduction Reactions Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice