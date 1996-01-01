16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Amide Hydrolysis
Problem 31b
N-Acetylglucosamine (also known as NAG) is an important component on the surfaces of cells.
b. Draw the structures of the products of acid hydrolysis.
