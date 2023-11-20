Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phosphate Ester Linkage A phosphate ester linkage is a chemical bond formed between a phosphate group and an alcohol, resulting in the formation of an ester. In biological molecules, this linkage is crucial for the structure of nucleotides, which are the building blocks of nucleic acids like DNA and RNA. The phosphate group connects to the hydroxyl group of the sugar molecule, facilitating the formation of the backbone of nucleic acids. Recommended video: Guided course 1:44 1:44 Glycosidic Linkage Formation Concept 1

Nucleotide Structure Nucleotides are the basic units of nucleic acids, consisting of three components: a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar, and a phosphate group. The arrangement of these components determines the identity of the nucleotide and its role in genetic information storage and transfer. Understanding nucleotide structure is essential for identifying the phosphate ester linkages in nucleic acids. Recommended video: Guided course 1:19 1:19 Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation Concept 2