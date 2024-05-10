17. Amines
Naming Ammonium Salts
Problem 14.81a
Novocain, a local anesthetic, is the ammonium salt of procaine. (14.5)
<IMAGE>
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for the ammonium salt (procaine hydrochloride) formed when procaine reacts with HCl. (Hint: The tertiary amine reacts with HCl.)
