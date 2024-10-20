Using Table 18.3, name the α-amino acids that (a) contain an aromatic ring, (b) contain sulfur, (c) are alcohols, and (d) have alkyl-group side chains.
18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Intro to Amino Acids
- Textbook Question135views
- Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following molecules is an α-amino acid or not, and explain why.
a. <IMAGE>103views
- Multiple Choice
What makes every standard amino acid unique?341views2rank
- Textbook Question
Proteins are usually least soluble in water at their isoelectric points. Explain.398views
- Textbook Question
How could you make the zwitterion of aspartic acid more soluble in water?266views
- Textbook Question
A family visits a pediatrician with their sick child. The four-month-old baby is pale, has obvious episodes of pain, and is not thriving. The doctor orders a series of blood tests, including a test for hemoglobin types. The results show that the infant is not only anemic but that the anemia is due to sickle-cell anemia. The family wants to know if their other two children have sickle-cell anemia, sickle-cell trait, or no sickle-cell gene at all.
a. What test will be used?180views
- Textbook Question
Is serine chiral? Draw serine and identify the chiral atom. Explain why serine is chiral.186views
- Textbook Question
Threonine has two chiral centers. Draw l-threonine and indicate which carbon atoms are chiral. Which carbon atom is responsible for d and l configuration?260views
- Textbook Question
Draw leucine and identify any chiral carbon atoms with arrows.252views
- Textbook Question
Identify some differences between the following pairs:
b. complete and incomplete proteins144views
- Textbook Question
Match each protein in column A with its function in column B:
<IMAGE>190views
- Textbook Question
Glycine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of glycine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
<IMAGE>
a. pH 1.5102views
- Textbook Question
Two of the 20 common amino acids have two chiral carbon atoms in their structures. Identify these amino acids and their chiral carbon atoms.
- Textbook Question
Which would you expect to be more soluble in water, a peptide containing mostly alanine and leucine or a peptide containing mostly lysine and aspartic acid? Explain. (Hint: Consider side-chain interactions with water.)
- Textbook Question
What kind of biological function would each of the following proteins perform?
c. Protease