Which of the following inhibitors could be a reversible competitive inhibitor for acetylcholinesterase if its substrate is acetylcholine?
19. Enzymes
Enzyme Inhibition
- Multiple Choice104views
- Textbook Question
How can you distinguish between a competitive inhibitor and an uncompetitive inhibitor experimentally?233views
- Textbook Question
Why are irreversible enzyme inhibitors referred to as poisons?291views
- Textbook Question
The text discusses three forms of enzyme inhibition: uncompetitive inhibition, competitive inhibition, and irreversible inhibition.
b. What kinds of bonds are formed between an enzyme and each of these three kinds of inhibitors?578views
- Textbook Question
What kind of inhibition (uncompetitive, competitive, or irreversible) is present in each of the following:
a. Penicillin is used to treat certain bacterial infections. Penicillin is effective because it binds to the enzyme glycopeptide transpeptidase and does not dissociate.182views
- Textbook Question
What kind of inhibition (uncompetitive, competitive, or irreversible) is present in each of the following:
c. The antibiotic deoxycycline inhibits the bacterial enzyme collagenase, slowing bacterial growth. Deoxycycline does not fit into the active site of collagenase and binds elsewhere on the enzyme.373views
- Textbook Question
One mechanism by which lead exerts its poisonous effect on enzymes can be stopped by chelation therapy with EDTA. Describe this type of lead poisoning and explain why it is reversible.340views
- Textbook Question
What kind of reaction product might be a competitive inhibitor for the enzyme that catalyzes its formation?250views
- Textbook Question
Explain how the following changes affect the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor:
(a) increasing the substrate concentration at a constant inhibitor concentration334views
- Textbook Question
Explain how the following changes affect the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor:
(b) decreasing the inhibitor concentration at a constant substrate concentration.312views
- Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:
b. Protein chains of collagen form a triple helix.165views
- Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive enzyme inhibitor:
d. The structure of the inhibitor is not similar to the substrate.249views
- Textbook Question
Methanol and ethanol are oxidized by alcohol dehydrogenase. In methanol poisoning, ethanol is given intravenously to prevent the formation of formaldehyde that has toxic effects.
b. Would ethanol compete for the active site or bind to a different site?179views
- Textbook Question
In humans, the antibiotic amoxicillin (a type of penicillin) is used to treat certain bacterial infections.
a. Does the antibiotic inhibit enzymes in humans?153views
- Textbook Question
Oxaloacetate is an inhibitor of succinate dehydrogenase.
<IMAGE>
a. Would you expect oxaloacetate to be a competitive or a noncompetitive inhibitor? Why?136views