In humans, the antibiotic amoxicillin (a type of penicillin) is used to treat certain bacterial infections.
c. Is amoxicillin a reversible or irreversible inhibitor?
Ethylene glycol (HO—CH₂—CH₂—OH) is a major component of antifreeze. If ingested, it is first converted to HOOC—CHO (oxoethanoic acid) and then to HOOC—COOH (oxalic acid), which is toxic. (16.4, 16.5).
<IMAGE>
b. The treatment for the ingestion of ethylene glycol is an intravenous solution of ethanol. How might this help prevent toxic levels of oxalic acid in the body?
How does an irreversible inhibitor function differently than a reversible inhibitor?
Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive inhibitor.
e. Adding more substrate to the reaction restores the enzyme activity.
a. The structure of the inhibitor is similar to that of the substrate.
c. The inhibitor competes with the substrate for the active site.