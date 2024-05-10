19. Enzymes
Enzyme Inhibition
3:05 minutes
Problem 19.59a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
What kind of inhibition (uncompetitive, competitive, or irreversible) is present in each of the following:
a. Penicillin is used to treat certain bacterial infections. Penicillin is effective because it binds to the enzyme glycopeptide transpeptidase and does not dissociate.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice