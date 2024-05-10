19. Enzymes
Enzyme Inhibition
Problem 16.55b
Ethylene glycol (HO—CH₂—CH₂—OH) is a major component of antifreeze. If ingested, it is first converted to HOOC—CHO (oxoethanoic acid) and then to HOOC—COOH (oxalic acid), which is toxic. (16.4, 16.5).
<IMAGE>
b. The treatment for the ingestion of ethylene glycol is an intravenous solution of ethanol. How might this help prevent toxic levels of oxalic acid in the body?
