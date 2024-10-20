Draw a skeletal structure of a triglyceride with linolenic acid (C1) and 2 palmitoleic acids. State whether it would have high or low melting point.
23. Lipids
Triacylglycerols
- Open Question50views
- Textbook Question
Draw the structure of glyceryl trilaurate, which is made from glycerol and three lauric acid molecules.149views
- Textbook Question
There are two isomeric triacylglycerol molecules whose components are glycerol, one palmitic acid unit, and two stearic acid units. Draw the structures of both, and explain how they differ.117views
- Textbook Question
Draw the structure of a triacylglycerol made from two molecules of myristic acid and one molecule of linolenic acid.104views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following terms apply to the compound shown below? (Hint: Look at the functional groups and the bonds involved to begin analyzing the compound part by part in comparison to the lipids discussed in this chapter.) <IMAGE>
e. A lipid104views
- Textbook Question
Identify the components (1 to 6) contained in each of the following lipids (a to d): (15.1, 15.2, 15.3, 15.5, 15.6)
1. glycerol
2. fatty acid
3. phosphate
4. amino alcohol
5. steroid nucleus
6. sphingosine
d. triacylglycerol154views
- Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for a triacylglycerol that contains stearic acid and glycerol.158views
- Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for a mixed triacylglycerol that contains two palmitic acid molecules and one oleic acid molecule on the center carbon of glycerol.184views
- Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as a fatty acid, soap, triacylglycerol, wax, glycerophospholipid, sphingolipid, or steroid: (15.1, 15.2, 15.3, 15.5, 15.6)
d. glyceryl tripalmitate (tripalmitin)207views
- Textbook Question
ALLIED Health One of the main triglycerides in palm oil is tripalmitin. It contains three fatty acids with carbon designations of, [16:0]. Draw the structure of tripalmitin. Would you expect this molecule to be a solid or liquid at room temperature?145views