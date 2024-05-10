23. Lipids
Triacylglycerols
Problem 23.16
Textbook Question
Which of the following terms apply to the compound shown below? (Hint: Look at the functional groups and the bonds involved to begin analyzing the compound part by part in comparison to the lipids discussed in this chapter.) <IMAGE>
e. A lipid
