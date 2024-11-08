3:04 minutes 3:04 minutes Problem 15.81d Textbook Question Textbook Question Identify the components (1 to 6) contained in each of the following lipids (a to d): (15.1, 15.2, 15.3, 15.5, 15.6)

1. glycerol 2. fatty acid 3. phosphate 4. amino alcohol 5. steroid nucleus 6. sphingosine

d. triacylglycerol

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked