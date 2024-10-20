Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is correct about food digestion?
What are the products of digestion of proteins, triacylglycerols, maltose, sucrose, lactose, and starch?
The pancreatic proteases are synthesized and stored as zymogens. They are activated after the pancreatic juices enter the small intestine. Why is it essential that these enzymes be synthesized and stored in their inactive forms?
Where do dietary proteins undergo digestion in the body?
What are the end products of the digestion of proteins?
Identify the type of food as carbohydrate, fat, or protein that gives each of the following digestion products: (18.2)
e. amino acids
Name the end products for digestion of proteins.