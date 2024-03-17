25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Digestion of Proteins
Which of the following statements is correct about food digestion?
A
Lipids are completely hydrolyzed inside the stomach through acidic hydrolysis.
B
Unlike lipids, monosaccharides and amino acids are directly absorbed into the bloodstream through intestinal cells.
C
Similar to proteins, large polysaccharide chains are also denatured in the stomach.
D
Carbohydrates and amino acids are digested to produce energy while lipids enter anabolic pathways.
