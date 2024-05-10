25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Digestion of Proteins
3:23 minutes
Problem 25.5
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The pancreatic proteases are synthesized and stored as zymogens. They are activated after the pancreatic juices enter the small intestine. Why is it essential that these enzymes be synthesized and stored in their inactive forms?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice