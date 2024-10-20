Which of the following statements is false?
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
DNA Double Helix
Name the bases in the pentanucleotide with the sequence G-A-U-C-A. Does this come from RNA or DNA? Explain.
Write the complementary sequence of bases for each DNA strand shown next.
a. 5′T-A-T-A-C-T-G 3′
Copy the diagram and use dotted lines to indicate where hydrogen bonding occurs between the complementary strands of DNA. What is the sequence of each strand of DNA drawn (remember that the sequence is written from the 5′ to 3′ end)? <IMAGE>
List three structural characteristics of DNA.
How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?
Describe the orientation of antiparallel strands in DNA. Use the terms 3' and 5' in your description.
List the similarities and differences in the secondary structure of a protein and the secondary structure of DNA.
Fill in the following table comparing structural similarities between proteins and nucleic acids:
<IMAGE>
b If the DNA chromosomes of humans contain 20% cytosine, what is the percent of guanine, adenine, and thymine?
The DNA double helix can unwind, or denature, at temperatures between 90 °C and 99 °C. Denaturing occurs when H bonds are broken. Which of the following strands of DNA would be expected to denature at a higher temperature? Provide an explanation.
<IMAGE>