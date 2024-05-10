26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
DNA Double Helix
Which of the following statements is false?
A
The nitrogenous bases extend inward within the double helix.
B
The two polynucleotide strands in the DNA double helix are identical to one another.
C
Hydrogen bonding occurs between the two polynucleotide strands within DNA.
D
The complementary strand of DNA segment of 5’ GCATTCAT 3’ would be 3’ CGTAAGTA 5’.
E
Phosphate groups and sugars form the backbone of the DNA double helix.
