26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Steps of DNA Replication
Which of the following statements correctly describes the difference between the leading and the lagging strands of DNA during DNA replication?
A
The leading strand is synthesized by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of the growing strand, and the lagging strand is synthesized by adding nucleotides to the 5' end.
B
The leading strand is synthesized in the same direction as the movement of the replication fork, and the lagging strand is synthesized in the opposite direction.
C
The lagging strand is synthesized continuously, whereas the leading strand is synthesized in short fragments that are ultimately stitched together.
D
The leading strand slows its rate of replication so that the lagging strand can catch up.
