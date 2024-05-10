26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Steps of DNA Replication
Below is a close-up of the portion of a DNA replication bubble.
Helicase is shown as a yellow triangle currently moving from left to right. Based on what you know about the creation of new DNA during replication, which is the lagging strand and why?
A
A is the lagging strand, as DNA is always synthesized in the 5' to 3' manner.
B
B is the lagging strand, as DNA is always synthesized in the 5' to 3' manner.
C
A is the lagging strand, as DNA is always synthesized in the 3' to 5' manner.
D
B is the lagging strand, as DNA is always synthesized in the 3' to 5' manner.
E
It is impossible to tell, with the information provided.
