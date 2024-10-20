Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
5'CUU|AAA|CGA|GUU3'
e. What happens to the protein sequence if an A is added to the beginning of the chain and the sequence changes to 5'ACU|UAA|ACG|AGU3'?
Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
5'ACA|UCA|CGG|GUA3'
c. Write the amino acid sequence if a mutation changes CGG to GGG. Is this likely to affect protein function?
f. What happens to the protein sequence if the A is removed from the beginning of the chain and the sequence changes to 5'CAU|CAC|GGG3'?
Provide the three-letter amino acid sequence expected from each of the following mRNA segments: b. 5'UUU|CCC|UUU|CCC3'
Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides: 5'CUU|AAA|CGA|GUU3' a. Write the amino acid sequence that would be produced from this mRNA.
ALLIED HEALTH What is the one-letter amino acid sequence formed from the following mRNA that codes for a pentapeptide that is an endorphin called Met-enkephalin?
5'AUG|UAC|GGU|GGA|UUU|AUG|UAA3'
ALLIED HEALTH
a. A base substitution changes a codon for an enzyme from GCC to GCA. Why is there no change in the amino acid order in the protein?
A protein contains 35 amino acids. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA code for this protein?
ALLIED HEALTH Oxytocin is a small peptide hormone involved in the process of birthing and lactation. It contains the nine amino acids shown.
CYIQNCPLG
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?
ALLIED HEALTH Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.
SYSMQHFRWGKPV
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?
How does a vaccine protect against a viral disease?
Describe how restriction enzymes are used in recombinant DNA technology.
Name two components common to all viruses.