8:49 minutes 8:49 minutes Problem 85c Textbook Question Textbook Question ALLIED HEALTH Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown. SYSMQHFRWGKPV c. Suggest a complementary template DNA sequence based on the mRNA sequence suggested in part b.

Video duration: 8m

