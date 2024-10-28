6:48 minutes 6:48 minutes Problem 85b Textbook Question Textbook Question ALLIED HEALTH Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown. SYSMQHFRWGKPV b. Suggest an mRNA sequence for the peptide. Show the 5' and 3' ends.

