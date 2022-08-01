Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1

so in our exploration of chemistry, eventually going to reach a topic called dimensional analysis, which can be thought of as more complex word problems where our job is to isolate a particular unit. Now a key component of dimensional analysis is the conversion factor. The conversion factor can be thought of as just simply a ratio or fraction that ties together two different units. Not, for example, we can say that a day is composed of 24 hours, So this is saying that one day equals hours. It is a conversion factor because it is tying together day as a unit with ours, which is a different unit. To make it into a conversion factor, we have to change it into a fraction of ratio so we can set it up as one day is. 24 hours or 24 hours is one day. So there were combining these two different types of units and showing their relationship to one another. Besides a conversion factor, we can also have a given amount. Now, a given amount is just a value containing Onley one unit, for example. We spent three hours studying chemistry today and trust me. There will be times when you're spending that many hours orm or in preparation for a quiz or exam. So here are given amount is just three hours. I am not tying those three hours to any other units, so it's just three hours by itself. And it's these combinations up conversion factors and given amounts that will be vital in our understanding of dimensional analysis. But again, before we get to dementia analysis, let's look over some questions where it's just our responsibility to help identify the conversion factors and given amounts within the particular question. So click on the next video. Let's get started.

