Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 2

Now remember that a conversion factor deals with two units combined together and when it comes to our conversion factors, the most common ones involved length, volume or mass. Remember we see a lot of different conversion factors here, but only the ones that are highlighted in purple. You should commit to memory. The others will given be given to you within the word problem that you're solving or some type of formula sheet. So let's start out with length. We know here that 1" is 2. cm. So you need to commit that to memory. Next we can say that one yard is equal to three ft. One kilometer is 10.6 to 14 miles. one m is 1.094 yards and one mile is 5280 ft for volume. The first two in purple. All the ones you need to memorize and that's one. Middle leader equals one son leaders cubed and one millimeter is equal to one CC. Next we can say that one liter is equal to 1.057 quarts. One leader is one Destin meters cubed, one fluid ounces equal to 29 mm And one gallon is L. For mass, tablets can come in. Different types of mass is the most common. One is when one tablet is equal to 254 mg. Now, if they're talking about a tablet and they don't give you the mass. Usually they mean 250 mg tablet. But check the question. Sometimes the tablet, maybe a different mass and they'll tell you that new mass associated with it. All right. Next, we can say here that £1 is equal to approximately 454 g. one ounce is 28 35g And then finally one kg is £2.205. So these are all types of common conversion factors that you come into contact with when doing different types of problems. Remember only the ones that are highlighted in purple. You should commit to memory.

Hide transcripts