States of Matter Concept 1

under varying conditions of pressure and temperature. Most substances can exist in three states of matter. So we're talking about solids, liquids or gases. Now we're gonna say these forms of matter have an effect on physical properties which deal with physical appearance or state. Now with the states of matters, we have two terms you should familiarize yourself with. We have compressibility and viscosity compressibility is the capacity to flatten or reduce in size by increasing pressure. So something that's incredibly compressible can have its size decreased. So usually that is associated with gas molecules. Gas molecules spread themselves out as far as possible within a container. I can apply outward pressure on this and squeeze the gas molecules closer together. Now, viscosity, viscosity is the resistance to flow or to change in shape. Something that is highly viscous moves very slowly because it has a high resistance to flow. Think of honey versus water. Water can flow very easily in its liquid form. It has a low viscosity. There's no much, there's not that much resistance to its flow. Honey, on the other hand, is much slower. It moves much more slowly, so it is more viscous. So just remember the higher viscosity, the higher the resistance to flow, the slower the substance will move.

