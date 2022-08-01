States of Matter Example 1

Here it states an unknown substance has a volume of 12.1 leaders and upon quadrupling the pressure has an unchanged volume, which is a likely physical state of the unknown. So here we have solid liquid gas and neutron, we'll hear A neutron isn't one of our physical states of matter, so we can take that out. That means our answers either A. B or C. Here, they're telling us that required tripling the pressure and the volume doesn't change at all. Remember, gases are highly compressible, so changing the pressure by this much would cause a big change in the volume of the gas. Liquids are not as compressible as gases, but they would be affected if we quadrupled the pressure, the volume would adjust slightly for liquids. So here it can be a liquid. It have to be a solid. Some of themselves are not compressible in terms of applying pressure to them, the volume or less would stay the same. So here, out of all our options, option A is the correct answer.

