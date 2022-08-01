What is Chemistry? Concept 2

As I stayed in the last video, Chemistry serves as the central science that linked together other scientific disciplines. So if we take a look here, we have chemistry in the Senate From it, we can see that it's connected to all these other types of subjects. Each one of these subjects has an umbrella scientific discipline connected to it. So, for example, the first one, we have anatomy, physiology, and genetics. This is under the umbrella of biology. So there's a direct connection between chemistry and biology and biology and chemistry both ways. Biology is also connected to these other disciplines. We could think of the chemistry itself serving as the Sun and all of these scientific disciplines, the planets that orbited. They're connected to one another because they're part of the same solar system and they're all connected to the Sun because they orbit the sun. All right. So for the next one, so we're gonna go around this. So for the next one, we have molecular biology, immunology, endocrinology and genetic engineering. This is all under biochemistry. So biology and chemistry mixed together. Next we have here uh pharmacology, nutrition, clinical chemistry and radiology. This is actually part of medicine, medicine and allied health sciences here we have radio chemistry, body imaging and nuclear chemistry. So because nuclear medicine which is part of nuclear chemistry. All right coming over we have quantum mechanics, spectroscopy, material science and biomechanics. Now here this one is a little bit off from the other ones because it's so heavily math based. This is our friend physics. Next we have our physical sciences which is part of geology. Then we have ecology and pollution studies. So this is part of our environmental sciences. And then here move up one we have here botany and agronomy. So we're talking about agriculture here. So this would be our let's see. Plant sciences. So these would represent are different types of scientific disciplines which orbit are central science of chemistry. Now, of course, if you consult one of these other scientific disciplines that people majoring in them, they'll say no. They're the major part in everything has branches off of them, but just realize at the end of the day, they're all connected to one another.

