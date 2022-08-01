What is Chemistry? Concept 1

Skip to main content
Now, as you start to learn about chemistry, you may ask yourself what exactly is chemistry? Well, chemistry is the study of matter. It's nature, properties and the changes it undergoes. Now, when I say the term matter, that's just anything that occupies space because it has volume and mass. And when it comes to chemistry, it serves as a central science and foundation that links together other scientific disciplines. So when you click on the next video, you'll see how chemistry plays a central role in our understanding of other types of sciences.
