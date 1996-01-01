A bag of gumdrops contains 16 orange gumdrops, 8 yellow gumdrops, and 16 black gumdrops.
a. What is the percentage of yellow gumdrops? Express your answer to the ones place.
Refer to the pencil in Problem 1.31. Using the equivalent values in Table 1.8 as conversion factors, convert the length measured in inches to centimeters. Compare the calculated length in centimeters to the length in centimeters measured using the metric ruler. How do the two values compare? Explain any differences.
<IMAGE>
A container was found in Gloria's home that contains 140 g of ethylene glycol in 480 g of liquid. What is the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.