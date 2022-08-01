Types of Radiation Concept 2

Now we're gonna say here, when it comes to nuclear reactions, we can think the British physicist Ernest Rutherford, who really did a lot of experiments with nuclear reactions His contribution to nuclear chemistry was so great that they actually named Element 104 after him. Element 104 is called Ruth or 40. Um So it's kind of Ahm bridge toe all the work that he's done in terms of this field. Now, Rutherford basically broke down nuclear reactions into three major types of categories. We have our Alfa decay and you may hear instead of alpha decay, you may hear Alfa emission. We also have beta decay, which you may also here as beta emission. And then finally, we have gamma emission. You tend to just hear it is gamma mission. You usually don't hear the term gamma decay. Now what is the word decay or mitt me? Well, that means that the radioactive particle will be a product. So remember, if you hear the word decay or emit for a mission, that means that the radioactive particle involved in all these reactions will be a product. Now the opposite of decay or meeting would be the word capture, so capture will be the complete opposite. Capture would mean that the radioactive particle involved and each of these types of nuclear reactions would be a reacted. So in Alfa decay, we emit an alpha particle. In beta decay, we emit a beta particle and gamma emission. We emit a gamma particle. These particles are what caused our elements to go from one type to another type. And what you have to remember is when they say DK or emission. They're saying that this alpha particle beta particle or gamma particle will be a product. But if you hear the term capture or even absorption, that means that the alpha particle, the beta particles gamma particle, will be reacted. And this has a profound difference on what exactly your products will be because you'll be emitting or decaying these particles along with a whole new element with it. So the farther into into this chapter we go, we'll learn that beyond these three, we also have positron emissions as well as electron capture. Those who come after we learn these first three major types. So just remember, in a regular chemical reaction, we start out with Let's say carbon, we end with carbon. But in the nuclear reaction were emitting or capturing radioactive particles. And as a result, that's gonna change the identity of my element. You could start that with calcium and end up with something completely different, like our God.

Hide transcripts