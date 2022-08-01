Types of Radiation Concept 1

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at nuclear reactions. Now we're going to say here that nuclear reactions deal with chemical processes that take place in unstable nuclei atoms. Now, remember your basic picture of the atom we have spinning around the nucleus are electrons within our nucleus. We have our protons and neutrons are protons air positively charged are neutrons are neutral now, nuclear reactions deals with us somehow affecting the number of protons within our given. Adam, Now we're gonna say this normally happens with very large, bulky radioactive types of elements. Now, we're gonna stay here. Unlike normal chemical reactions where the identities of the elements stay the same, we're gonna say nuclear reactions often result in elements changing into completely different elements. So we're all used to stalk geometry and balanced chemical equations. For example, we're used to seeing we have H two gas here, plus n two gas here combined to give us NH three gas over here and balancing it. Here we put there's a two here we put it to here and a three here, but for nuclear reactions were actually affecting the number of protons within our element. Remember, your protons or your atomic number represents the identity of that element. Every element has its own unique atomic number that no other element has. But a nuclear reactions were actually messing around with the number of protons, which results in us creating completely new and different elements. So you could start out with calcium 20 and somehow go through some process in which calcium 20 I'm calcium 40. I mean becomes are gone. So that's the whole basis of nuclear reactions. We go from one element to a completely new element. By affecting the number of protons affecting number of protons has a direct impact on the identity of the element.

