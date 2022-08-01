Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Concept 2

now when it comes to drawing a lewis dot symbol, it's important to understand what is meant by element symbol versus the surrounding dots. Now, when we say element symbol that equals the nucleus of the element as well as its core electrons. When we say the surrounding dots, these equal the elements valence electrons. Now hydrogen is a little bit weird and so is helium. Both have only one shell to them. So they have their valence electrons can also be interpreted as their core electrons because that's their total number of electrons now for the other elements after them though, what we see in red represents the valence electron for that particular element. Remember for main group elements number of valence electrons is equal to group number. So you can see that lithium, sodium and potassium which are all in Group one A have one dot. And you can see that the elements in group six a oxygen, sulfur, selenium as well as the ones below them, they all have six dots. Now as always, transition metals are a little bit different. Uh they can have unexpected situations, so we tend to avoid lewis dot symbols for transition metals. We're going to focus on main group elements. So remember for main group element, the number of valence electrons is equal to their group number.

Hide transcripts