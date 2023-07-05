Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryAtoms and the Periodic TableLewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
Problem 86
Textbook Question

An unidentified element is found to have an electron configuration by shell of 2 8 18 8 2. To what group and period does this element belong? Is the element a metal or a nonmetal? How many protons does an atom of the element have? What is the name of the element? Write its electron-dot symbol.

Verified Solution
19
Was this helpful?
