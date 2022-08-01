The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 4

So if we look at the second column, let's look at copper now, Copper, If we look at the periodic table, we'd initially think it's are gone for us to three d nine. But if we look at the three d nine Orbital's, what we should notice is we just need one more electron here and it will be completely filled. Remember, there is this need this drive by your P and D sub levels or some shells to be either half filled or totally filled. So we're gonna say here in electron and s orbital electron can be promoted to create completely filled orbital's with D nine elements. Here, copper is a D nine element. It ends with D nine. If you could just get one more electron, it could become the 10. And that's what's gonna happen. We take one from the S orbital before s orbital on. We donated over to the deep doing this. Now, we only have one electron here within for us, and this now becomes totally filled in and therefore more stable. So now this is for us. 13 d 10. So just remember, we have these six elements we discussed previously um in the videos, they have this drive where we're going to take one electron from an s orbital and promoted to one of the D orbital's so that we can create either a half filled D orbital's or totally filled, completely filled the orbital's remember this driving force that causes the exceptions within these neutral elements?

