The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 1

So when it comes to electron orbital stability, you just need to remember that D sub shells orbital's are most stable when they are half filled or totally filled with electrons because of symmetry. So what we mean by half field, remember, we're gonna follow huns rule which says that orbital's that have the same energy that are the generate our first half filled. So we're dealing with. But up up up up here, we have a set of D orbital's electrons that are all facing up. So this set of orbital's are half filled. Now totally fill, we go up up, up, up, up, then come back around, down, down, down, down down. So here we have an example of a half filled set of D orbital's in here, a set of totally filled in D orbital's.

