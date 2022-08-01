Types of Chemical Reactions Example 1

balance the following equation and indicate the type of chemical reaction it represents. All right? So, if we're going to balance this out, we have ammonium nitrate breaking down to give us die nitrogen monarchs, mono oxide, and water. Now on this side we have nitrogen, hydrogen and oxygen involved. The poly atomic ions of NH four and L three are not found on the other side. So I can't just simply write them down. The other side is N. H. And always Well, All right. So, what we have here initially is we have to nitrogen is four hydrogen and three oxygen's On the other side. We have two nitrogen, two hydrogen and two oxygen's. So my nitrogen are the same. So that's good. Let's keep going. My hydrogen are not. So we have to throw it to here when I do that. That gets attributed to the hydrogen to give me four. Yeah, but then I have two times. One is two oxygen's plus one more is three. And doing that now my equation is totally balanced with a coefficient of one and one here, so we balance the equation. And also we're going to say that we have one reactant, broke down or decomposed to give me multiple products. Gave me N 20 N. Waters products. So remember if you have one react in breaking down into multiple products, it is an example of decomposition. So here the answer has to be option B.

