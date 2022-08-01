Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1

Alright. So chemical reactions are processes where reactant are broken down and reassembled into new products and we're going to stay here. That types of chemical reactions are based on the changes react concern to go and the types of products formed Not one type of chemical reaction are redox reactions. In these types of chemical reactions, we have the involvement of the transference of electrons between react. It's now besides redox reactions or redox reactions, we have other types of chemical reactions. So let's take a look here. And the first one we have is combination in a combination. We have multiple reactions combined to form one product. So here we have sodium solid plus we have Cielo acquis In a combination reaction that will just combine together to give me one product. So here we have an A. C. L. O decomposition can be seen as the opposite of combination. Here we have one reactant splits into multiple approx. So here we have a choice to a liquid and depending on how we treat water, we can actually break it up into its elemental oxygen and hydrogen. So if I run enough power through this, I could change my water liquid into H two gas plus O two gas. So one reacted has broken up into multiple products. Next we have what's called combustion in a combustion reaction. We typically have a compound composed of carbon and hydrogen, or carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. It reacts with oxygen To produce H 20 and co two. So here we have a compound composed of carbon and hydrogen reacting with 02 to give us CO. Two and water. And here we have another compound now composed of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen, also reacting with oxygen to produce CO. Two and water. Here, we're not too concerned with balancing these chemical reactions. It's more important to be able to recognize which type of chemical reactions were dealing with. The last two, we have our single displacement and double displacement in a single displacement reaction. We're going to say here that a single element replaces another element within a nearby compound. Here we have a zinc metal and we have copper saul fight compound in this example are zinc metal displaces or removes compra mental. So what we get here is zinc sulfate plus copper now by itself. So one reactant, a single element replaces another element within a within a nearby compound. That is a single displacement reaction. And then finally we have a double displacement reaction. Here we have ions from two reacting compounds swap places with each other. So basically we have buried nitrate reacting with sodium sulfate. So barium is gonna swap places with sodium so now bury him is with sulfate and then we have sodium combining with nitrate. And remember the way we're combining these to make our products is based on our understanding of ionic compounds. If you ever watch my videos on forming ionic compounds, make sure you go back and take a look. So here we have different types of chemical reactions with the key features that each one possesses. So it's important that you remember what makes it a combustion reaction, What makes it a combination reaction etcetera. Being able to recognize these types of equations is going to prove very valuable later on when we start doing more complex type of questions.

