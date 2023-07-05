Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryChemical Reactions & QuantitiesStoichiometry
Problem 8b
Balance the following equation, and tell how many moles of nickel will react with 9.81 mol of hydrochloric acid. Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)

