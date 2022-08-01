Pressure Units Example 1

in this example question. It says what happens to the pressure if the same amount of gas molecules is transferred from a five liter container toe a 10 liter container? Remember, pressure equals pressure equals force over area. They're saying it's the same amount of gas molecules. Since it's the same amount of gas molecules, they should exert the same type of force. But what's happening? We're going from a five liter container toe, a 10 liter container, so our area is going up the size inside the container is increasing, so if force is staying the same but areas increasing, that's gonna cause my pressure to decrease. So here, our best option would have to be Option B, where it's going to decrease.

Hide transcripts